Forex Today: BOJ – a dud, NZD sold-off again in Asia, EZ CPI & GDP eyed

Forex Today: BOJ – a dud, NZD sold-off again in Asia, EZ CPI & GDP eyedBy Dhwani Mehta
Forex today experienced an eventful Asian session, however, the sentiment remained sour amid renewed US political jitters and downbeat Chinese PMI reports, which reduced the demand for risk assets such as the Asian equities, oil, Antipodeans etc. Meanwhile, the safe-havens Yen and gold traded little changed, with the Japanese currency somewhat buoyed by a less-than expected drop in Japan’s industrial output in Sept. The Kiwi once again emerged the biggest loser across the fx board, as NZ politics continued to drive the sentiment.
Main topics in Asia
AUD/USD keeps losses after weak China PMI data
NZ Fin min - "not especially" concerned by the drop in NZD
NZ PM Ardern: Proposed ban on foreign house purchases to take effect in early 2018
BOJ keeps policy steady, as widely expected
BOJ Quarterly Report: Inflation expectations remain on weak note
BOJ’s Kataoka: Should ease if domestic factors lead to delay in hitting price target
Key Focus ahead
Focus now remains on the EUR calendar, which remains quite action-packed, with the Eurozone flash CPI and GDP releases, followed by the bloc’s jobless data. Meanwhile, ahead of the European open, markets will closely eye the BOJ Governor Kuroda’s post-policy presser for fresh insights on the monetary policy.
For today, the NA session will also emerge eventful, as the Canadian traders anticipate upbeat growth numbers alongside the RMPI release. The US docket offers the employment cost index, Chicago PMI and CB consumer confidence.
EUR/USD - Bearish bias strengthens? Focus on EZ GDP & Inflation
GBP/USD: Downside playing out on risk-off and lack of fresh drivers
Eurozone growth seen at 0.5% q/q in Q3 - HSBC
EUR/USD Forecast: bearish momentum to accelerate below 1.1600 handle
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Tuesday, Oct 31
|10:00
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.3%
|10:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|10:00
|
|
|
9.0%
|
9.1%
|10:00
|
|
|
1.4%
|
1.5%
|10:00
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
1.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.3%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|13:00
|
|
|
6.0%
|
5.8%
|13:45
|
|
|
62.0
|
65.2
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.005%
|19:30
|
|
|
|
|20:30
|
|
|
|
0.519M
|21:45
|
|
|
4.7%
|
4.8%
|21:45
|
|
|
0.8%
|
-0.2%
|21:45
|
|
|
70.2%
|
70.0%
|21:45
|
|
|
0.7%
|
0.4%
|21:45
|
|
|
1.9%
|
1.6%
|22:30
|
|
|
|
54.2
|Wednesday, Nov 01
|00:01
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|01:45
|
|
|
51
|
51
|05:30
|
|
|
|
18.3%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.