Forex Today: BOJ – a dud, NZD sold-off again in Asia, EZ CPI & GDP eyed

Forex today experienced an eventful Asian session, however, the sentiment remained sour amid renewed US political jitters and downbeat Chinese PMI reports, which reduced the demand for risk assets such as the Asian equities, oil, Antipodeans etc. Meanwhile, the safe-havens Yen and gold traded little changed, with the Japanese currency somewhat buoyed by a less-than expected drop in Japan’s industrial output in Sept. The Kiwi once again emerged the biggest loser across the fx board, as NZ politics continued to drive the sentiment.

Main topics in Asia

AUD/USD keeps losses after weak China PMI data

NZ Fin min - "not especially" concerned by the drop in NZD

NZ PM Ardern: Proposed ban on foreign house purchases to take effect in early 2018

BOJ keeps policy steady, as widely expected

BOJ Quarterly Report: Inflation expectations remain on weak note

BOJ’s Kataoka: Should ease if domestic factors lead to delay in hitting price target

Key Focus ahead

Focus now remains on the EUR calendar, which remains quite action-packed, with the Eurozone flash CPI and GDP releases, followed by the bloc’s jobless data. Meanwhile, ahead of the European open, markets will closely eye the BOJ Governor Kuroda’s post-policy presser for fresh insights on the monetary policy.

For today, the NA session will also emerge eventful, as the Canadian traders anticipate upbeat growth numbers alongside the RMPI release. The US docket offers the employment cost index, Chicago PMI and CB consumer confidence.

EUR/USD - Bearish bias strengthens? Focus on EZ GDP & Inflation

GBP/USD: Downside playing out on risk-off and lack of fresh drivers

Eurozone growth seen at 0.5% q/q in Q3 - HSBC

EUR/USD Forecast: bearish momentum to accelerate below 1.1600 handle