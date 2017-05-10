Forex Today: Aussie slumps on retail sales miss, ECB minutes – Up next

Forex Today: Aussie slumps on retail sales miss, ECB minutes – Up nextBy Dhwani Mehta
Forex today in Asia was a quiet affair, with most major sticking to tight trading ranges, as the US dollar struggled to extend the rebound, in the wake of weaker Treasury yields. However, the exception was the Aussie, as it came under aggressive selling pressure on a big miss on the Aus retail sales release, while markets ignored upbeat trade figures. The Kiwi also followed suit on NZ Finance Minister Joyce’s comments. The Yen remained largely flat-lined against the greenback, closely tracking the price-action around the US rates.
Main topics in Asia
S&P: Catalonia 'B+/B' ratings placed on CreditWatch Negative on escalation of political conflict
In its latest report published late-Wednesday, the US-based ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) placed Catalonia 'B+/B' ratings on CreditWatch Negative on escalation of the political conflict.
Australia retail sales post biggest fall since March 2013
Australia retail sales have posted their biggest fall in about four-and-a-half years, plunging 0.6 percent in August.
Australia’s trade surplus printed at $1.0bn reviewed - Westpac
Analysts at Westpac explained that Australia’s trade surplus printed at $1.0bn, exceeding expectations (mkt median $0.85bn and Westpac $0.5bn).
AUD/USD: Bears eye a test of 0.7800 on awful Aus retail trade
The AUD came under the bus against its American counterpart in the Asia, following the release of worse-than expected Australian retail sales data, which outweighed better trade surplus print.
New Zealand's Joyce - Future surpluses may not be wider than forecasts
Comments from New Zealand Finance Minister Joyce crossing the wires this Thursday morning - Future surpluses may not be wider than forecast.
Goldman Sachs raised estimate for Japan’s 3Q GDP to +1.5% q/q vs. +1.2% previously
The US banking giant, Goldman Sachs, made upward revisions to the Japanese Q3 growth forecasts, citing better fundamentals seen in August as the reason behind the upgrade.
Some UK MPs are said ready to call for PM May resignation - Telegraph
Uncertainty surrounding the UK politics continues to haunt the UK markets, with the latest headline from the UK’s Telegraph, citing that some UK MPs are said ready to call for PM May resignation.
Key Focus ahead
Heading into Thursday, the EUR and GBP traders gear up for the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes due out at 1130GMT, while the calendar offers second-liner data in the Swiss CPI and Eurozone retail PMI. Hence, attention turns towards the US jobless claims, trade balance and factory orders data for fresh trading opportunities.
Among the central bankers’ speeches, the FOMC members Powell and Harker will speak ahead of the BOE MPC members McCafferty and Haldane speeches.
EUR/USD: Bearish consolidation to extend ahead of ECB minutes?
The EUR/USD pair extended its overnight downside consolidation mode into Asia, although manages to hold above the midpoint of 1.17 handle, as the bears take a breather ahead of the release of the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes.
ECB Sept monetary policy meeting accounts preview - HSBC
HSBC Analysts offer a brief preview of what to expect from the ECB minutes of September monetary policy meeting due to be released at 1130GMT.
GBP/USD - Inverted Hammer awaits bullish follow through
Wednesday's inverted hammer candle on the GBP/USD chart offers a ray of hope for GBP bulls, although the strong US data releases and the heightened odds of the Fed rate hike in December could play spoil sport.
A below-trend reading for nonfarm payroll employment growth to come? - Nomura
Analysts at Nomura explained that while they forecast a below-trend reading for nonfarm payroll employment growth, they still expect manufacturing employment to increase steadily.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Wednesday, Oct 04
|23:50
|
|
¥953.3B
|
|
¥-923.5B Revised from ¥-923.9B
|Thursday, Oct 05
|24h
|
CNY National Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
KRW Harvest Festival
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
EUR Republic Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|00:30
|
AUD Exports
|
|
1%
|
|
-2%
|00:30
|
AUD Imports
|
|
0%
|
|
-1%
|00:30
|
AUD Trade Balance
|
|
989M
|
875M
|
808M Revised from 460M
|00:30
|
|
-0.6%
|
0.3%
|
-0.2% Revised from 0.0%
|04:30
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1.4%
|05:30
|
|
|
|
|07:15
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.5%
|07:15
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|07:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
-0.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
EUR 5-y Bond Auction
|
|
|
|
0.213%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
21.2%
|09:00
|
HUF Budget Balance
|
|
|
|
-163.1B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.67%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
89.6
|11:30
|
|
|
|
33.825K
|11:30
|
CLP IMACEC
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.8%
|11:30
|
|
|
|
|12:15
|
EUR ECB Cœuré Speech
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
USD Trade Balance
|
|
|
$-42.7B
|
$-43.7B
|12:30
|
|
|
1.950M
|
1.934M
|12:30
|
|
|
265K
|
272K
|12:30
|
CAD Exports
|
|
|
|
$44.14B
|12:30
|
|
|
$-2.60B
|
$-3.04B
|12:30
|
CAD Imports
|
|
|
|
$47.18B
|13:00
|
|
|
|
88.5
|13:00
|
|
|
|
87.6
|13:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
-0.5%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
$427.1B
|13:10
|
|
|
|
|13:15
|
|
|
|
|14:00
|
|
|
1.0%
|
-3.3%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
|14:30
|
|
|
56B
|
58B
|17:30
|
|
|
|
|20:00
|
PEN Trade balance
|
|
|
|
|20:30
|
|
|
|
|22:30
|
|
|
|
55.3
|23:50
|
|
|
|
$1,268B
|Friday, Oct 06
|24h
|
CNY National Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
KRW Harvest Festival
|
|
|
|
|00:00
|
|
|
|
0.14%
|00:00
|
|
|
|
3.87%
|00:00
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
49.7
|n/a
|
|
|
¥3.100T
|
¥3.092T
|05:00
|
JPY Coincident Index
|
|
|
|
115.7
|05:00
|
|
|
|
105.2
|06:00
|
|
|
0.7%
|
-0.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
5%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
$46.921B
|06:00
|
|
|
|
$42.646B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|06:45
|
EUR Exports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€39.3B
|06:45
|
EUR Imports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€45.3B
|06:45
|
|
|
|
€-6B
|06:45
|
EUR Current Account
|
|
|
|
€-4.2B
|06:45
|
EUR Budget
|
|
|
|
€-83.8B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.9%
|
1.9%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-2.1B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
717B
|07:30
|
|
|
3.6%
|
2.6%
|07:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
1.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|08:00
|
CZK FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
€124.18B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
273.1B
|n/a
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$402.25B
|12:00
|
BRL IPCA Inflation
|
|
|
|
0.19%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
€92.1B
|12:00
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
34.4
|
34.4
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
98K
|
156K
|12:30
|
|
|
4.4%
|
4.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
62.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
65.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
22.2K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
1.0%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
56.3
|14:00
|
|
|
|
56.8
|14:30
|
|
|
|
2.97B
|16:15
|
|
|
|
|16:45
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
750
|19:00
|
|
|
$15.8B
|
$18.5B
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$212.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
454.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$119.7K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£5.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-71.3K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€88.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$77.2K
