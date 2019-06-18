Forex today: Aussie is sent lower ahead of RBA Minutes

- The US 10-year Treasury yields dropped from 2.11% to 2.08%.
- AUD/USD continued in its southerly trajectory, from 0.6875 to 0.6849 ahead of today's RBA Minutes.
Forex today was driven in the main by a fall in US yields ahead of the FOMC meeting this week while US data gave the dollar a sucker-punch which it took on the chin, holding steady amidst heightened Brexit and various other geopolitical uncertainties elsewhere.
The US 10-year Treasury yields dropped from 2.11% to 2.08% following dismal U.S. data whereby the New York Fed's Empire State index of manufacturing sentiment dropped to a record 26.4pts in the month to -8.6, a 2 ½ year low.
"The abrupt fall was led by new orders which fell -21.7pts to -12, though shipments, employment and CAPEX plans all notably eased too. The survey was conducted in early June when concerns about tariffs on imports from Mexico were at their height. Sentiment among US homebuilders slipped in June too, the NAHB index falling unexpectedly to 64 from 66 despite a big decline in mortgage rates this year," analysts at Westpac explained.
Currency action
EUR/USD traded between 1.1210 to 1.1247 and back while GBP/USD dropped from 1.2600 to 1.2535 on hard Brexit presumptions should Boris take over Number 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY stuck to a tight range between 108.50 and 108.70 and AUD/USD continued in its southerly trajectory, from 0.6875 to 0.6849. The bird was perched for the best part of the day around 0.6500. AUD/NZD dropped from 1.0580 to 1.0540/50.
Key-notes from Wall Street:
Key events ahead:
The minutes from the June RBA Board meeting are due at 11:30am Syd/9:30am Sing/HK - The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA
Successful trading beyond 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) helps the EUR/USD pair to aim for short-term descending resistance-line as it trades near 1.1230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: Stabilizing near 5-month low amid political/Brexit uncertainty
With the growing challenges to the UK’s economy joining political uncertainty surrounding the race to be the British Prime Minister, the GBP/USD pair slipped to the fresh five-month low on Monday.
USD/JPY: Greenback can dip to 108.20 if this happens
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 SMA crossed below the 100 SMA which is a bearish sign.
Gold: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight
For gold bulls, the Jan and April highs came in around 1365 which guards the summer 2016 highs in the 1370s ahead of the Sep 2013 highs in the 1435s.
Markets wait for FOMC meeting. FOMC Preview
Markets were broadly steady, waiting for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. We expect the Fed will leave the target range of the Fed Funds rate unchanged. Bu there is an increased likelihood of rate cuts.