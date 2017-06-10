Forex Today: AUD sell-off extends into Asia, All eyes on NFP

Forex Today: AUD sell-off extends into Asia, All eyes on NFPBy Dhwani Mehta
Broad based US dollar strength remained the key underlying theme in Asia, the sentiment around the buck remains underpinned by firm US data, tax reforms progress and hawkish Fedspeaks. The USD index recorded fresh seven-week tops just shy of 94 handle, knocking-off most majors into multi-week troughs. The Aussie was the weakest of all, in the wake of the latest RBA rate cut talks.
Among other related markets, the commodities’ prices steadied, while the Asian stocks also traded cautiously ahead of the key US payrolls data due on the cards later today.
Main topics in Asia
UK PM May should call a leadership contest, former party chairman says
Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps said on Friday that British Prime Minister Theresa May should call a leadership election and as many as 30 of her lawmakers want her to go.
Kashkari not under consideration for Fed chair, official says
According to an administration official, President Donald Trump is currently not considering Neel Kashkari, Head of Minneapolis Fed to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve.
Dollar Index clocks fresh 7-week high in Asia
The American dollar clocked a fresh 7-week high of 94.02 in Asia against the basket of currencies on US tax reform progress and in anticipation of a better-than-expected payrolls release.
RBA is still not ruling out rate cut - WSJ
As per Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board member Ian Harper sees scope for interest rate cuts if consumption across the economy loses momentum entirely.
Key Focus ahead
Markets eagerly await the release of the US labour market report, as the EUR calendar remains pretty light amid a lack of first tier economic releases. However, the German factory orders data could offer some impetus to the EUR traders. Meanwhile, the BOE MPC member and Chief Economist Haldane’s speech will also hog the limelight in Europe.
The NA session remains action-packed, with the key employment numbers from Canada and US slated for release. Also, of note will be the Fedspeaks from Dudley and Kaplan. Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: sour numbers to have limited impact of Fed's decision
EUR/USD: Bears target Aug lows of 1.1662 ahead of NFP?
The overnight recovery attempts failed near 1.1715 levels on multiple occasions, leaving EUR/USD highly vulnerable ahead of the all-important US payrolls data due later today.
US: NFP Preview – Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Analysts offer their thoughts on what to expect from today’s US labor market report due out at 1230GMT.
GBP/USD slammed below 1.3100, what’s next?
Having breached 1.3100 levels for the first in four-weeks in Asia, the GBP/USD pair entered a phase of consolidation, as investors brace for the US NFP report for the next direction.
NFP Preview: Will USD/JPY break above 113.00?
The USD/JPY pair could see a convincing break above the 113.00 handle if the NFP beats estimates and the wage growth numbers match estimates/beat estimates.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Oct 05
|21:00
|
KRW FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
384.84B
|22:30
|
|
54.7
|
|
55.3
|23:50
|
|
$1,266.3B
|
|
$1,268.0B
|Friday, Oct 06
|24h
|
CNY National Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
KRW Harvest Festival
|
|
|
|
|00:00
|
|
|
4.10%
|
3.97% Revised from 3.87%
|00:00
|
|
0.04%
|
0.17%
|
0.14%
|00:00
|
|
0.9%
|
0.5%
|
-0.6% Revised from -0.3%
|01:30
|
|
51.2
|
|
49.7
|n/a
|
|
|
¥3.100T
|
¥3.092T
|05:00
|
JPY Coincident Index
|
|
|
117.5
|
115.7
|05:00
|
|
|
107.2
|
105.2
|06:00
|
|
|
0.7%
|
-0.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
4.7%
|
5.0%
|06:00
|
|
|
$47.000B
|
$46.921B
|06:00
|
|
|
$42.800B
|
$42.646B
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
1.9%
|06:45
|
EUR Exports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€39.3B
|06:45
|
EUR Imports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€45.3B
|06:45
|
|
|
€-5.4B
|
€-6.0B
|06:45
|
EUR Current Account
|
|
|
|
€-4.2B
|06:45
|
EUR Budget
|
|
|
|
€-83.8B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.9%
|
1.9%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-2.1B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
717B
|07:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
1.1%
|07:30
|
|
|
3.6%
|
2.6%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|08:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-0.2%
|08:00
|
CZK FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
€124.18B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
273.1B
|11:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$402.25B
|12:00
|
BRL IPCA Inflation
|
|
|
0.09%
|
0.19%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
€92.1B
|12:00
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
34.4
|
34.4
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
90K
|
156K
|12:30
|
|
|
4.4%
|
4.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
62.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
65.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
14.5K
|
22.2K
|12:30
|
|
|
6.3%
|
6.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
1%
|
1%
|14:00
|
|
|
56.0
|
56.3
|14:00
|
|
|
|
56.8
|14:30
|
|
|
|
2.97B
|15:45
|
|
|
|
|16:15
|
|
|
|
|16:45
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
750
|17:00
|
|
|
|
|19:00
|
|
|
$16.0B
|
$18.5B
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$119.7K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$212.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
454.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£5.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-71.3K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€88.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$77.2K
|23:01
|
|
|
|
102.9
|Monday, Oct 09
|24h
|
USD Columbus Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
KRW Hangeul Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
ARS Columbus Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
CAD Thanksgiving Day
|
|
|
|
|01:45
|
|
|
|
52.7
|06:00
|
|
|
|
4%
|06:00
|
|
|
4.5%
|
0.0%
|06:00
|
EUR Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€-0.3B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
14.5%
|n/a
|
DKK Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
7.4B
|07:00
|
DKK Current Account
|
|
|
|
14.6B
|07:00
|
EUR Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€-43.3M
|07:00
|
HUF Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€303M
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
4%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
€135.3M
|08:30
|
|
|
|
28.2
|13:00
|
MXN Core Inflation
|
|
|
|
0.25%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.49%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
6.66%
|22:45
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|22:45
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|23:01
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥566.6B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥2,320B
|Tuesday, Oct 10
|00:30
|
|
|
|
5
|00:30
|
|
|
|
15
|02:00
|
|
|
|
8.9%
|02:00
|
CNY New Loans
|
|
|
|
1,090B
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
51.1
|05:00
|
|
|
|
49.7
|05:45
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
€19.5B
|06:00
|
EUR Exports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
€19.4B
|06:00
|
EUR Imports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|06:00
|
RON Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€-0.987B
|06:00
|
|
|
|
5.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
36.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
4%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
£-3.84B
|08:30
|
|
|
|
£-11.58B
|08:30
|
|
|
|
£-2.872B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.363%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.386%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
105.3
|10:00
|
|
|
|
€-3.461B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-1.4%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
$11.64B
|12:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|12:15
|
|
|
|
223.2K
|12:30
|
CLP Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$597M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-3.5%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
0%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
53.4
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-4.079M
|23:50
|
|
|
|
-7.5%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
8%
|Wednesday, Oct 11
|06:00
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$-5.121B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.161%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|11:30
|
INR M3 Money Supply
|
|
|
|
6.8%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|15:00
|
|
|
|
6.17M
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.18%
|18:00
|
USD FOMC Minutes
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|22:45
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|23:01
|
|
|
|
6%
|23:30
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
0%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|Thursday, Oct 12
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
CLP Columbus Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
MXN Columbus Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|00:30
|
|
|
|
-3.9%
|00:30
|
AUD Home Loans
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|01:00
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
3%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
9.2%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|11:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|11:30
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.938M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
260K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
-1%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
-1.6%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$424B
|13:30
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|13:30
|
|
|
2%
|
2%
|13:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|13:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
42B
|15:00
|
|
|
|
-6.023M
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.79%
|18:00
|
|
|
|
$-108B
|22:30
|
NZD Business NZ PMI
|
|
|
|
57.9
|23:50
|
|
|
|
4%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-1,014.1B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥953.3B
|Friday, Oct 13
|00:00
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|00:00
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|00:30
|
|
|
|
|02:00
|
CNY Exports (YoY)
|
|
|
8.8%
|
5.5%
|n/a
|
|
|
$39.50B
|
$41.99B
|02:00
|
|
|
|
14.4%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
6.9%
|02:00
|
CNY Imports (YoY)
|
|
|
13.5%
|
13.3%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
286.5B
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.