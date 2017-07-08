Forex Today: Asia cheers NFP, Focus shifts to Sentix, Fedspeaks

By Dhwani Mehta

Forex today breathed a sigh of relief in Asia, after Friday’s selling spiral witnessed in the wake of the massive broad based US dollar rally, spurred by far better-than expected US employment data. The US dollar index corrected lower and reversed almost a quarter of Friday’s rebound, as Treasury yields stalled its upsurge. The Kiwi was the weakest across the fx board, after the RBNZ inflation expectations came in a tad weaker.

Meanwhile, the Asian stocks tracked their Wall Street counterparts higher on renewed optimism around the US economy, fuelled by the latest US jobs report, while markets ignored reports of the UN sanctions on North Korea over the missile threat.

Main topics in Asia

Bitcoin rallies to record high, market cap rises above 50 billion

Over the weekend, Bitcoin prices rallied to a record high, squashing the post-split worries and re-establishing BTC’s dominance in the crypto currencies space. 

RBNZ: New Zealand’s 2-year inflation expectations decreased to 2.09%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is out with its quarterly survey of inflation expectations, showing that one-year-ahead inflation expectations have decreased to 1.77% from 1.92%. 

New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators

New Zealand’s Treasury published its monthly economic indicators report for the month of July, highlighting the following:

S. Korea’s Moon and US Pres Trump agree to lay maximum pressure & sanctions on N. Korea

Reuters out with the headlines of a telephonic conversation between the USPresident Trump and South Korean President Moon over the latest UN sanctions on North Korea.

Key Focus ahead

We have a quiet start to a brand new week, with second liner economic releases on the cards from across the globe. As the dust settles over the NFP aftermath, focus shifts the Eurozone Sentix Investors’ Confidence Index and UK Halifax HPI data due to be reported in the European session, while from the US docket, the Labour Market Conditions Index will be released followed by speeches from the FOMC members Kashkari and Bullard.

EUR/USD - Bond yield spread reverses course, is a trend reversal on the cards?

EUR/USD pair fell to a four-day low of 1.1728 on Friday after the US July non-farm payrolls number bettered estimate and wage growth ticked higher as expected.

GBP/USD: Downside opening up below 1.3000 ahead of US CPI?

GBP/USD attempted a minor bounce from weekly lows of 1.3024 in the Asian trades this Monday, as the USD bulls took a breather after Friday’s solid reversal triggered by stellar US jobs report.

US: Key economic reports for next week - Danske Bank

Analysts from Danske Bank see inflation data (CPI and PPI) as the main releases for next week in the US. 

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Monday, Aug 07
06:00
-1.1%
0.2%
1.2%
06:00
2.4%
3.7%
4.8% Revised from 5.0%
06:00
€-0.065B
 
€0.290B
07:00
 
 
2%
07:00
3.2%
 
1.9%
07:00
0.3%
 
-0.8%
07:00
 
17.90B
14.35B
07:00
 
 
4.7%
07:00
2.2%
6.8%
8.1%
07:00
 
 
693B
07:15
 
-0.3%
-0.1%
07:15
 
0.3%
0.2%
07:30
 
 
27.7%
07:30
 
 
6.2M
07:30
 
2.0%
2.6%
07:30
 
0.2%
-1.0%
08:30
 
27.8
28.3
09:00
 
 
266.3B
09:00
 
 
-697.9B
09:30
 
 
94.9
11:30
 
 
$58M
12:00
 
 
€97.9B
12:30
 
1.1%
1.3%
14:00
 
 
1.5
14:30
 
 
-12.65B
15:30
 
 
1.07%
15:30
 
 
1.13%
15:45
 
 
17:25
 
 
19:00
 
$15.54B
$18.41B
23:01
 
0.6%
1.2%
23:50
 
3.3%
3.3%
23:50
 
¥814.0B
¥1,653.9B
23:50
 
¥549.0B
¥-115.1B
Tuesday, Aug 08
01:30
 
 
15
01:30
 
 
9
02:00
 
10.9%
11.3%
02:00
 
 
17.3%
02:00
 
 
23.1%
n/a
 
$46.08B
$42.77B
02:00
 
16.6%
17.2%
02:00
 
 
294.3B
04:30
 
 
1.1%
05:00
 
 
50.5
05:00
 
 
50
05:45
 
3.2%
3.2%
06:00
 
 
€17.3B
06:00
 
€21.0B
€20.3B
06:00
 
-0.1%
1.4%
06:00
 
0.2%
1.2%
06:00
 
 
5.4%
06:45
 
 
€45B
06:45
 
 
€-4.9B
06:45
 
 
€40.1B
06:45
 
 
€-2.3B
06:45
 
 
€-66.4B
n/a
 
 
3.5%
07:00
 
 
€-137.8M
07:00
 
 
2.4%
07:00
 
 
€959M
07:00
 
 
1.9%
n/a
 
 
4%
08:00
 
 
€124.89B
09:00
 
 
5.4%
10:00
 
 
103.6
n/a
 
 
-0.4%
n/a
 
 
-0.2%
12:00
 
 
0.3%
12:55
 
 
2.8%
12:55
 
 
-1.2%
14:00
 
 
5.666M
14:00
 
 
50.2
15:30
 
 
0.99%
17:00
 
 
1.573%
n/a
 
 
1.4%
20:30
 
 
1.779M
n/a
 
 
3.8%
23:50
 
 
3.9%
Wednesday, Aug 09
24h
 
 
24h
 
 
00:30
 
 
0.4%
01:30
 
5.5%
5.5%
01:30
 
0.2%
-0.2%
01:30
 
1.5%
1.5%
01:30
 
 
-1.4%
01:30
 
 
1%
03:00
 
 
7.2%
04:30
 
 
1.2%
06:00
 
 
€-1.105B
06:00
 
 
31.1%
n/a
 
 
4.8B
07:00
 
 
16.2B
07:00
 
 
0%
07:00
 
 
2.3%
07:00
 
 
€264.8M
08:00
 
0.2%
0.7%
08:00
 
3.2%
2.8%
n/a
 
 
0.9%
09:00
 
 
1%
10:00
 
 
10:00
 
 
€-3.59B
10:00
 
 
10.1%
11:00
 
 
-2.8%
12:00
 
 
-0.23%
12:15
 
 
212.7K
12:30
 
1.4%
2.2%
12:30
 
0.6%
0.0%
12:30
 
 
8.9%
13:00
 
 
0.3%
13:00
 
 
0.25%
13:00
 
 
6.31%
14:00
 
0.6%
0.6%
14:30
 
 
-1.527M
17:00
 
 
2.325%
21:00
 
1.75%
1.75%
21:00
 
 
22:00
 
 
22:45
 
 
4.5%
22:45
 
 
0%
23:01
 
8%
7%
23:01
 
 
105
23:50
 
2.4%
2.1%
23:50
 
0.2%
0.0%
23:50
 
 
¥1,067B
23:50
 
 
¥-123.8B
23:50
 
3.7%
-3.6%
23:50
 
-1.0%
0.6%
Thursday, Aug 10
01:00
 
 
4.4%
04:30
 
 
-0.1%
06:00
 
 
4.2%
06:00
 
 
1.9%
06:00
 
 
0.5%
06:00
 
 
1.6%
06:00
 
 
0.4%
06:00
 
 
3.2%
06:45
 
 
1.9%
n/a
 
 
0.6%
n/a
 
 
0.4%
07:30
 
 
8%
07:30
 
 
7.6%
07:30
 
 
2.1%
08:00
 
 
€1.69B
08:00
 
 
€4.34B
08:30
 
0.0%
-0.2%
08:30
 
-0.2%
-0.2%
08:30
 
0.1%
-0.1%
08:30
 
0.7%
0.4%
08:30
 
£-11.000B
£-11.863B
08:30
 
 
£-3.073B
08:30
 
£-3.000B
£-3.796B
09:00
 
 
21.7%
10:00
 
 
0.9%
10:00
 
 
-0.4%
10:00
 
 
0.1%
10:00
 
 
-0.6%
10:00
 
 
-0.4%
n/a
 
 
0.1%
n/a
 
 
-0.8%
n/a
 
 
$12.96B
12:30
 
2.1%
1.9%
12:30
 
0.2%
0.1%
12:30
 
2.3%
2.0%
12:30
 
0.1%
0.1%
12:30
 
 
240K
12:30
 
 
1.968M
12:30
 
 
3.8%
12:30
 
 
0.7%
n/a
 
 
$418.9B
14:30
 
 
20B
17:00
 
 
2.936%
18:00
 
 
$-90B
n/a
 
 
4.9%
n/a
 
 
2.3%
22:00
 
 
22:30
 
 
56.2
22:45
 
 
0.2%
Friday, Aug 11
02:00
 
 
-0.1%
n/a
 
 
0.9%
n/a
 
 
-1%
06:00
 
1.7%
1.7%
06:00
 
0.4%
0.4%
06:00
 
1.5%
1.5%
06:00
 
0.4%
0.4%
06:00
 
 
3.5%
06:00
 
 
0.9%
06:45
 
0.8%
0.8%
06:45
 
-0.4%
0.0%
06:45
 
 
0%
06:45
 
 
0.4%
07:00
 
 
3.4%
07:00
 
1.5%
1.5%
07:00
 
-0.7%
0.0%
07:00
 
1.7%
1.7%
07:00
 
-1.2%
0.1%
n/a
 
 
5.1%
08:00
 
 
1.1%
08:00
 
 
0.1%
08:00
 
-1.9%
-1.9%
08:00
 
1.2%
1.2%
n/a
 
 
$-5.24B
n/a
 
 
1.2%
n/a
 
 
1.7%
11:30
 
 
2.3%
n/a
 
 
$392.87B
12:00
 
 
€-179M
12:30
 
0.2%
0.0%
12:30
 
 
244.96
12:30
 
 
251.63
12:30
 
0.2%
0.1%
12:30
 
1.8%
1.6%
12:30
 
1.8%
1.7%
13:00
 
 
0.1%
13:00
 
 
1%
n/a
 
 
$8.519B
15:30
 
 
17:00
 
 
765
n/a
 
 
7%
19:30
 
 
$129.7K
19:30
 
 
486.8K
19:30
 
 
$79.5K
19:30
 
 
£-29.5K
19:30
 
 
¥-112.2K
19:30
 
 
€82.6K
19:30
 
 
$60.7K

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.