Forex Today: Asia cheers NFP, Focus shifts to Sentix, Fedspeaks

Forex Today: Asia cheers NFP, Focus shifts to Sentix, FedspeaksBy Dhwani Mehta
Forex today breathed a sigh of relief in Asia, after Friday’s selling spiral witnessed in the wake of the massive broad based US dollar rally, spurred by far better-than expected US employment data. The US dollar index corrected lower and reversed almost a quarter of Friday’s rebound, as Treasury yields stalled its upsurge. The Kiwi was the weakest across the fx board, after the RBNZ inflation expectations came in a tad weaker.
Meanwhile, the Asian stocks tracked their Wall Street counterparts higher on renewed optimism around the US economy, fuelled by the latest US jobs report, while markets ignored reports of the UN sanctions on North Korea over the missile threat.
Main topics in Asia
Bitcoin rallies to record high, market cap rises above 50 billion
Over the weekend, Bitcoin prices rallied to a record high, squashing the post-split worries and re-establishing BTC’s dominance in the crypto currencies space.
RBNZ: New Zealand’s 2-year inflation expectations decreased to 2.09%
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is out with its quarterly survey of inflation expectations, showing that one-year-ahead inflation expectations have decreased to 1.77% from 1.92%.
New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators
New Zealand’s Treasury published its monthly economic indicators report for the month of July, highlighting the following:
S. Korea’s Moon and US Pres Trump agree to lay maximum pressure & sanctions on N. Korea
Reuters out with the headlines of a telephonic conversation between the USPresident Trump and South Korean President Moon over the latest UN sanctions on North Korea.
Key Focus ahead
We have a quiet start to a brand new week, with second liner economic releases on the cards from across the globe. As the dust settles over the NFP aftermath, focus shifts the Eurozone Sentix Investors’ Confidence Index and UK Halifax HPI data due to be reported in the European session, while from the US docket, the Labour Market Conditions Index will be released followed by speeches from the FOMC members Kashkari and Bullard.
EUR/USD - Bond yield spread reverses course, is a trend reversal on the cards?
EUR/USD pair fell to a four-day low of 1.1728 on Friday after the US July non-farm payrolls number bettered estimate and wage growth ticked higher as expected.
GBP/USD: Downside opening up below 1.3000 ahead of US CPI?
GBP/USD attempted a minor bounce from weekly lows of 1.3024 in the Asian trades this Monday, as the USD bulls took a breather after Friday’s solid reversal triggered by stellar US jobs report.
US: Key economic reports for next week - Danske Bank
Analysts from Danske Bank see inflation data (CPI and PPI) as the main releases for next week in the US.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Monday, Aug 07
|06:00
|
|
-1.1%
|
0.2%
|
1.2%
|06:00
|
|
2.4%
|
3.7%
|
4.8% Revised from 5.0%
|06:00
|
EUR Trade Balance
|
|
€-0.065B
|
|
€0.290B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2%
|07:00
|
|
3.2%
|
|
1.9%
|07:00
|
|
0.3%
|
|
-0.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
17.90B
|
14.35B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|07:00
|
|
2.2%
|
6.8%
|
8.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
693B
|07:15
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
-0.1%
|07:15
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
27.7%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
6.2M
|07:30
|
|
|
2.0%
|
2.6%
|07:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-1.0%
|08:30
|
|
|
27.8
|
28.3
|09:00
|
|
|
|
266.3B
|09:00
|
HUF Budget Balance
|
|
|
|
-697.9B
|09:30
|
|
|
|
94.9
|11:30
|
CLP Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$58M
|12:00
|
|
|
|
€97.9B
|12:30
|
CLP IMACEC
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.3%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
1.5
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-12.65B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.07%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.13%
|15:45
|
|
|
|
|17:25
|
|
|
|
|19:00
|
|
|
$15.54B
|
$18.41B
|23:01
|
|
|
0.6%
|
1.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|23:50
|
|
|
¥814.0B
|
¥1,653.9B
|23:50
|
|
|
¥549.0B
|
¥-115.1B
|Tuesday, Aug 08
|01:30
|
|
|
|
15
|01:30
|
|
|
|
9
|02:00
|
CNY Exports (YoY)
|
|
|
10.9%
|
11.3%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
17.3%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
23.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
$46.08B
|
$42.77B
|02:00
|
CNY Imports (YoY)
|
|
|
16.6%
|
17.2%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
294.3B
|04:30
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
50.5
|05:00
|
|
|
|
50
|05:45
|
|
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
€17.3B
|06:00
|
|
|
€21.0B
|
€20.3B
|06:00
|
EUR Exports (MoM)
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
1.4%
|06:00
|
EUR Imports (MoM)
|
|
|
0.2%
|
1.2%
|06:00
|
NOK Credit Indicator
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|06:45
|
EUR Imports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€45B
|06:45
|
|
|
|
€-4.9B
|06:45
|
EUR Exports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€40.1B
|06:45
|
EUR Current Account
|
|
|
|
€-2.3B
|06:45
|
EUR Budget
|
|
|
|
€-66.4B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|07:00
|
EUR Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€-137.8M
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|07:00
|
HUF Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€959M
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
4%
|08:00
|
CZK FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
€124.89B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
103.6
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
5.666M
|14:00
|
|
|
|
50.2
|15:30
|
|
|
|
0.99%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.573%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
1.779M
|n/a
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
3.9%
|Wednesday, Aug 09
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
SGD National Day
|
|
|
|
|00:30
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|01:30
|
|
|
5.5%
|
5.5%
|01:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-0.2%
|01:30
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
-1.4%
|01:30
|
AUD Home Loans
|
|
|
|
1%
|03:00
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|06:00
|
RON Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€-1.105B
|06:00
|
|
|
|
31.1%
|n/a
|
DKK Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
4.8B
|07:00
|
DKK Current Account
|
|
|
|
16.2B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
€264.8M
|08:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
3.2%
|
2.8%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
1%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
€-3.59B
|10:00
|
|
|
|
10.1%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-2.8%
|12:00
|
BRL IPCA Inflation
|
|
|
|
-0.23%
|12:15
|
|
|
|
212.7K
|12:30
|
USD Unit Labor Costs
|
|
|
1.4%
|
2.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
8.9%
|13:00
|
MXN Core Inflation
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.25%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
6.31%
|14:00
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-1.527M
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.325%
|21:00
|
|
|
1.75%
|
1.75%
|21:00
|
|
|
|
|22:00
|
|
|
|
|22:45
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|22:45
|
|
|
|
0%
|23:01
|
|
|
8%
|
7%
|23:01
|
|
|
|
105
|23:50
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.1%
|23:50
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥1,067B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-123.8B
|23:50
|
|
|
3.7%
|
-3.6%
|23:50
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
0.6%
|Thursday, Aug 10
|01:00
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
4.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
8%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|08:00
|
EUR Trade Balance EU
|
|
|
|
€1.69B
|08:00
|
|
|
|
€4.34B
|08:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
-0.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.7%
|
0.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
£-11.000B
|
£-11.863B
|08:30
|
|
|
|
£-3.073B
|08:30
|
|
|
£-3.000B
|
£-3.796B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
21.7%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$12.96B
|12:30
|
|
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
240K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.968M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$418.9B
|14:30
|
|
|
|
20B
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.936%
|18:00
|
|
|
|
$-90B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|22:00
|
|
|
|
|22:30
|
NZD Business NZ PMI
|
|
|
|
56.2
|22:45
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|Friday, Aug 11
|02:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-1%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|06:45
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|06:45
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
0.0%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
0%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
-0.7%
|
0.0%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
-1.2%
|
0.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
-1.9%
|
-1.9%
|08:00
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$-5.24B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|11:30
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|n/a
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$392.87B
|12:00
|
PLN Current Account
|
|
|
|
€-179M
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
244.96
|12:30
|
|
|
|
251.63
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
1%
|n/a
|
RUB Foreign Trade
|
|
|
|
$8.519B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
765
|n/a
|
|
|
|
7%
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$129.7K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
486.8K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$79.5K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-29.5K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-112.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€82.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$60.7K
