Forex Today: Antipodeans trip amid tepid risk sentiment ahead of UK CPI, FOMC

A typical pre-Federal Reserve (Fed) event caution trading dominated Wednesday’s Asian session, with Asian stocks, US equity futures and Treasury yields on the back foot, highlighting the tepid risk sentiment. Meanwhile, the greenback attempted a bounce across the board following the overnight drop, as Gold prices treaded water around 1500 levels.

Amongst the G10 currencies, Antipodeans suffered the most, with AUD/USD back below the 0.6850 barrier while the Kiwi shed about 30-pips to test 0.6330 support area. The USD/JPY pair consolidated its recovery in a tight range around 108.20 region, despite upbeat Japanese trade data and escalating South Korea-Japan trade row. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar traded weaker vs. the buck, as oil prices reversed a part of the 6% drop seen on Tuesday after Saudi said the Kingdom has managed to restore oil supplies pre-weekend attack levels.

Heading into Europe, the EUR/USD pair remains on the backfoot below the 1.11 handle while the Cable keeps losses below the 1.25 handle, both awaiting fresh impetus for the next push higher.

Main Topics in Asia

US Pres. Trump: China trade deal could come before US election, or not

WH’s Kudlow: Economy has potential to grow 3% or better

New Zealand Q2 Balance of Payments: Pretty average – ANZ

Japan's exports fall for ninth month in a row

PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 7.0728

DoubleLine's Gundlach: 'Less positive' on gold as a buying entry

French Pres. Macron calls Saudi crown prince on Aramco attacks - SPA

China’s NDRC: Faces certain pressure in stabilizing employment due to China-US trade frictions

Asian stocks report gains ahead of the Fed rate decision

UK firms would incur tariff costs after no-deal Brexit – CIPS survey

S. Korea downgrades Japan trade status, Japan says the move is “regrettable”

Key Focus Ahead

Ahead of the key event risk for Wednesday, the FOMC monetary policy decision (due at 1800 GMT) and Fed Chair Powell’s press conference, traders will closely watch the inflation figures from the UK, Eurozone and Canada. The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be reported at 0830 GMT, followed by the Eurozone CPI release at 0900 GMT alongside the bloc’s Construction Output numbers.

Meanwhile, the Canadian CPI figures will drop in at 1230 GMT, parallelly to the US Housing Starts and Building Permits data. Later at 1430 GMT, oil traders will focus on the Saudi Defence Ministry’s press conference and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly Crude Stocks data. Saudi Defence Ministry is likely to reveal the evidence of Iran’s hand in the Saud attacks.

Next of note remains the FOMC rate decision, with a 25bps rate cut already factored-in and therefore, all eyes will remain on the Fed’s projections, dot-plot chart and Powell’s speech for the Fed’s future monetary policy path and its impact on dollar trades.

