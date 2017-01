Industry analysts have upped their forecasts for the Eurozone CPI flash reading to 1.6% to 1.7% versus 1.5% expected earlier, following the release of better-than expected French and Spanish CPI reports.

France January CPI flash arrived at -0.2% m/m vs-0.5% exp and -0.3% last, while the Spanish CPI flash estimate for Jan came in at -0.5% m/m vs -1.1% exp and -0.6% previous.