Ford (F) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Ford stock trading down today?

Ford stock gives up some gains on Monday, falling nearly 5%.

F had risen sharply on Friday by over 9%, but Monday's close retraced those gains.

Ford was boosted by Rivian, but challenges in EV transformation lay ahead.

Ford shares retraced all of Friday's impressive gains and then some as the stock fell nearly 5% to close at $20.43. Friday had been a strong one for the stock with it surging 9.6% to close at $21.45. Volatility then the theme here with all of Friday's gains now retraced. A combination of factors can be said to be at play. Friday was a positive day for large-cap stocks with fears over Omicron put to one side.

While Monday did not see any directly negative news for Ford, (in fact, some positive in that Rivian picked up MotorTrends' truck of the year) Ford nonetheless found itself under some selling pressure. We put this down to general short-term profit-taking and the risk-off mood hitting retail names. While Ford is not in the mold of GameStop or AMC, it has steadily built up a retail investor base thanks largely to the Rivian and Tesla effect. EV stocks are seeing large retail interest, and Ford is benefitting as a result.

Ford (F) stock news

As mentioned there was nothing major to distinguish between Friday's surge and Monday's purge. That is the equity world we live in now, however. Volatility has been elevated due to the rise of retail investing and zero commission trading. All this has seen more turnaround in stock behaviour. Indeed, some bad news on Friday did not stop the stock surging. Autonews.com reported a scoop that Ford was delaying production of its Explorer and Aviator electric vehicles by 18 months. While this could initially be viewed as a negative, the positive spin was that the plant in Mexico was to be entirely dedicated to Mach-E production.

Ford (F) stock forecast

So our question to be solved, is this a false breakout or a retracement? Ford has been trading in a sideways consolidation pattern since the beginning of November. Friday's move higher looked for all intents and purposes like a breakout. Now we have the retracement. Ford stock closed right on support at $20.43. However, already more losses are being flagged (excuse the pun) in Tuesday's premarket. Friday's move then begins to look like a test that sellers responded to and are following through on.

Expect a move to the bottom of the flag range next at $19. A break of that, and it should be swift to $18. We have a very clear bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This is a downtrend in the RSI despite Friday's move to highs. We expect more losses as a result of these divergences.

Ford 1-day chart