Ford (F) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Ford stock trading down today?

- Ford stock gives up some gains on Monday, falling nearly 5%.
- F had risen sharply on Friday by over 9%, but Monday's close retraced those gains.
- Ford was boosted by Rivian, but challenges in EV transformation lay ahead.
Ford shares retraced all of Friday's impressive gains and then some as the stock fell nearly 5% to close at $20.43. Friday had been a strong one for the stock with it surging 9.6% to close at $21.45. Volatility then the theme here with all of Friday's gains now retraced. A combination of factors can be said to be at play. Friday was a positive day for large-cap stocks with fears over Omicron put to one side.
While Monday did not see any directly negative news for Ford, (in fact, some positive in that Rivian picked up MotorTrends' truck of the year) Ford nonetheless found itself under some selling pressure. We put this down to general short-term profit-taking and the risk-off mood hitting retail names. While Ford is not in the mold of GameStop or AMC, it has steadily built up a retail investor base thanks largely to the Rivian and Tesla effect. EV stocks are seeing large retail interest, and Ford is benefitting as a result.
Ford (F) stock news
As mentioned there was nothing major to distinguish between Friday's surge and Monday's purge. That is the equity world we live in now, however. Volatility has been elevated due to the rise of retail investing and zero commission trading. All this has seen more turnaround in stock behaviour. Indeed, some bad news on Friday did not stop the stock surging. Autonews.com reported a scoop that Ford was delaying production of its Explorer and Aviator electric vehicles by 18 months. While this could initially be viewed as a negative, the positive spin was that the plant in Mexico was to be entirely dedicated to Mach-E production.
Ford (F) stock forecast
So our question to be solved, is this a false breakout or a retracement? Ford has been trading in a sideways consolidation pattern since the beginning of November. Friday's move higher looked for all intents and purposes like a breakout. Now we have the retracement. Ford stock closed right on support at $20.43. However, already more losses are being flagged (excuse the pun) in Tuesday's premarket. Friday's move then begins to look like a test that sellers responded to and are following through on.
Expect a move to the bottom of the flag range next at $19. A break of that, and it should be swift to $18. We have a very clear bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This is a downtrend in the RSI despite Friday's move to highs. We expect more losses as a result of these divergences.
Ford 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD gained traction during the European trading hours and climbed above 1.1300. Renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be helping the pair push higher. The data from the euro area showed on Monday that the Industrial Production expanded by 3.3% on a yearly basis in October.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3250
After holding above 1.3200 after the UK jobs report, GBP/USD started to edge higher toward 1.3250. The dollar is facing modest bearish pressure with the US Dollar Index declining below 96.20 ahead of US PPI data.
Gold: $1,790 remains a tough nut to crack ahead of Fed
Gold price drops as the US dollar rises on a risk-off market profile. Wednesday’s Fed decision to provide the next decisive move in gold price.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?