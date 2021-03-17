Fonterra: Shipping delays likely to be cleared by end-March

The kiwi dollar seems to shrug off some positive comments from New Zealand’s dairy giant, Fonterra, citing that it expects the shipping delays to be cleared by the end of this month.
The comments come after the cooperative posted a 22% fall in net profit to $391 million in the six months to the end of January.
Chief Executive Officer, Miles Hurrell, said: “Fonterra has been impacted by disruption to supply chains as a result of Covid-19, with its measurement of the product being delivered on time falling to 71 percent in the first half, from 90 percent before the pandemic, resulting in it holding more inventory than normal. However, it has brought in extra shipping containers and freight vessels and expects levels to return to normal in the second half.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day
EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
GBP/USD aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak
GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809. Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Gold eases above $1,700 as risk dwindles ahead of Fed
Gold fades bounce off $1,726, struggles for a clear direction off-late. Vaccine crisis, pre-Fed caution join threats from Iran, North Korea to weigh on the mood. US Treasury yields regain 1.60% level, stock futures track Wall Street benchmarks in trading mixed.
Bitcoin recovery has legs to retake $58,000
Bitcoin keeps bounce off 21-day EMA, monthly support line despite easing below $57,000 off-late. The cryptocurrency major snapped the two-day losing streak while keeping the buyers hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.