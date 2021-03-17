Fonterra: Shipping delays likely to be cleared by end-March

The kiwi dollar seems to shrug off some positive comments from New Zealand’s dairy giant, Fonterra, citing that it expects the shipping delays to be cleared by the end of this month.

The comments come after the cooperative posted a 22% fall in net profit to $391 million in the six months to the end of January.

Chief Executive Officer, Miles Hurrell, said: “Fonterra has been impacted by disruption to supply chains as a result of Covid-19, with its measurement of the product being delivered on time falling to 71 percent in the first half, from 90 percent before the pandemic, resulting in it holding more inventory than normal. However, it has brought in extra shipping containers and freight vessels and expects levels to return to normal in the second half.”