Fonterra dairy price forecast revised higher to NZD 7/kgms – ASB

In a piece of welcome news for the Kiwi bulls, ASB bank has raised its Fonterra dairy price target to NZD7/ kilogram of milk solids (kgMS).

This comes after the average price at the auction rose 1.3% to $US3317 a tonne, following a 4.3% rise at the last auction two weeks ago.

ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley said the result reflected the fact that global demand was still holding up well, providing support for dairy prices.

