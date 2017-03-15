Fed's Yellen: Fed funds rate does not need to rise much to get to neutralBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Janet Yellen, the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, continues to make comments on monetary policy, with key headlines found below:
- Funds rate does not need to rise much to get to neutral
- Additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over next few years to sustain expansion
- Neutral fed funds level likely to remain below levels in decades past
- Economic outlook is highly uncertain
- Changes in fiscal policies could affect economic outlook
- Too early to tell fiscal policies
- Policy is not on a preset course
- Discussed portfolio of bonds; no decisions yet