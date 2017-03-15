Janet Yellen, the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, continues to make comments on monetary policy, with key headlines found below:

Funds rate does not need to rise much to get to neutral

Additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over next few years to sustain expansion

Neutral fed funds level likely to remain below levels in decades past

Economic outlook is highly uncertain

Changes in fiscal policies could affect economic outlook

Too early to tell fiscal policies

Policy is not on a preset course

Discussed portfolio of bonds; no decisions yet