FOMC voters change for 2017

Stepping into 2017, let us look at the changes in the Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee, with the regional Fed Presidents rotating each year.

The Board of Governor/ voters on the FOMC in 2016:

Janet L. Yellen, Board of Governors, Chair

William C. Dudley, New York

Lael Brainard, Board of Governors

James Bullard, St. Louis

Stanley Fischer, Board of Governors & Vice Chairman

Esther L. George, Kansas City

Loretta J. Mester, Cleveland

Jerome H. Powell, Board of Governors

Eric Rosengren, Boston

Daniel K. Tarullo, Board of Governors

Those leaving for 2017:

James Bullard, St. Louis

Esther L. George, Kansas City

Loretta J. Mester, Cleveland

Eric Rosengren, Boston

Replacing them: