FOMC voters change for 2017

FOMC voters change for 2017By Dhwani Mehta
Stepping into 2017, let us look at the changes in the Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee, with the regional Fed Presidents rotating each year.
The Board of Governor/ voters on the FOMC in 2016:
- Janet L. Yellen, Board of Governors, Chair
- William C. Dudley, New York
- Lael Brainard, Board of Governors
- James Bullard, St. Louis
- Stanley Fischer, Board of Governors & Vice Chairman
- Esther L. George, Kansas City
- Loretta J. Mester, Cleveland
- Jerome H. Powell, Board of Governors
- Eric Rosengren, Boston
- Daniel K. Tarullo, Board of Governors
Those leaving for 2017:
- James Bullard, St. Louis
- Esther L. George, Kansas City
- Loretta J. Mester, Cleveland
- Eric Rosengren, Boston
Replacing them:
- Charles L. Evans, Chicago
- Patrick Harker, Philadelphia
- Robert S. Kaplan, Dallas
- Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis