FOMC to raise the fed funds target range by 25 bps to 0.75%-to-1.00% - BMO CM

Michael Gregory, Head of US Economics at BMO Capital Markets, suggests that they are looking for the FOMC to raise the fed funds target range by 25 bps to 0.75%-to-1.00% (an 88-bp midpoint) and if there was any doubt about the Fed acting, Friday’s employment report sealed the deal.

Key Quotes

“We look for the FOMC to raise the target range for the fed funds rate on March 15th by 25 bps to 0.75%-to-1.00% (an 88-bp midpoint), with the other policy rates following suit (interest rate paid on reserves to 1.00%, overnight reverse repo rate to 0.75% and discount rate to 1.50%). Note that we will now be just one more move away from every policy rate sporting a “1 handle”.”

“If there was any doubt about the Fed acting, Friday’s employment report sealed the deal. Nonfarm payrolls increased 235k in February, very similar to January’s upward revised 238k. Indeed, both prints have come in above their trailing trends (3-, 6- and 12-month averages), meaning hiring is gaining momentum (when steady momentum was sufficient for the Fed). Turning to the four “ratios”, we won the superfecta! The unemployment rate fell a tenth to 4.7%, while the participation rate rose a notch to 63.0% (the latter matched a near 3-year high). The broadest labor underutilization metric, U6, fell two-tenths to match its cycle low of 9.2%. And, the employment ratio rose a tenth to 60.0%, hitting a new cycle high. Finally, average hourly earnings growth accelerated to 2.8% y/y from 2.6% in January, back near the top of the recent 2.4%-to-2.9% range.”

“So here’s how we think things will play out on Wednesday: