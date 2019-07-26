FOMC to deliver its first rate cut in over ten years - TD Securities

Previewing next week's key macroeconomic events, "We expect the FOMC to deliver its first rate cut in over ten years, with a 25bp reduction in the Fed Funds target range," TD Securities analysts said.
"Given crosscurrents persist as a threat for the outlook and inflation remains subdued, we look for the Fed to leave the door open to further easing. We expect the statement to show modest, mark-to-market changes and for two of the FOMC voters to dissent."
"We look for the ISM index to stay unchanged at 51.7 for July, mostly reflecting an stabilization in the outlook for manufacturing. We also expect payrolls to trend lower to 170k in July, driven by a moderation in manufacturing employment and slower job creation in the services sector. The unemployment rate and wage growth should remain steady at 3.7% and 3.1% y/y, respectively."
EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2400 after UK PM Johnson clashed with the EU over Brexit. US GDP came out better than expected at 2.1% and strengthened the US dollar.
USD/JPY quickly retreats from the post-US GDP swing high to 2-1/2 week tops
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh 2-1/2 week tops, around the 108.85 region in reaction to upbeat US GDP report, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone
Bitcoin brilliant move past $10,000 hit pause short of $10,200 hurdle. Tentative bullish pressure at $9,650 support faces $9,800 stubborn resistance.