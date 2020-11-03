FOMC Preview: Expect no policy action or significant guidance on future policy – Citibank

Analysts at Citibank offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Thursday’s US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision due at 1900 GMT.

Key quotes

“We expect no policy action or significant guidance on future policy.

The meeting will be held just following US elections and in the wake of a very substantial upward revision to Fed growth forecasts in September. This backdrop argues for a very quiet meeting.

MBS purchases will likely be tapered, but we expect an announcement no earlier than December.

Fed officials "not even thinking about, thinking about, thinking about" rate hikes.”