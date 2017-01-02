FOMC Preview: Expect minor tweaks to the policy statement - TDS

By Dhwani Mehta

Analysts at TDS bring us brief insights on the upcoming FOMC decision, with the Fed expected to stand pat on its monetary policy later today.

Key Quotes:   

“All eyes will be on the Fed, though little is expected of them after last meeting’s rate hike. TD shares the near-universal expectation that they will remain on hold and looks for only minor tweaks to the policy statement to provide a mark-to-market update of economic conditions.”

“While it is not our base-case, there is also a possibility that the Fed uses a more constructive tone to signal that the risks are beginning to skew to the upside.”