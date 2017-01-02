FOMC Preview: Expect minor tweaks to the policy statement - TDS

Analysts at TDS bring us brief insights on the upcoming FOMC decision, with the Fed expected to stand pat on its monetary policy later today.

Key Quotes:

“All eyes will be on the Fed, though little is expected of them after last meeting’s rate hike. TD shares the near-universal expectation that they will remain on hold and looks for only minor tweaks to the policy statement to provide a mark-to-market update of economic conditions.”

“While it is not our base-case, there is also a possibility that the Fed uses a more constructive tone to signal that the risks are beginning to skew to the upside.”