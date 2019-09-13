FOMC Preview: Another rate cut without pre-committing to further easing – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts are expecting the US Fed to cut again next week in line with market pricing.

Key Quotes

“We expect the Fed to repeat its easing bias and to lower its dot plot to signal one more cut is on the cards but without a pre-commitment to this.”

“If the Fed cuts next week, we still expect a 25bp cut at each of the next four meetings, taking the target range to 0.75-1.00% in March.”

“We stick to our 1% target for US 10-year Treasury yields.”

“We see a potential for the Fed to disappoint the market, which would weigh on EUR/USD. We still look for EUR/USD to trade close to 1.10 on 1-3M.”