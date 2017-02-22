FOMC minutes will not signal a March rate hike - Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank chief US economist Joseph LaVorgna provides some clues on what to expect from the release of Fed’s meeting minutes, noting that he does not expect the Fed to signal a hike for March in the minutes.

Key Quotes:

"We have consistently placed the probability much lower, because Fed policymakers will not have the Q1 GDP report at the time of their meeting and the specific details of a potential fiscal stimulus package will likely not be known.”

“Finally, despite an upward surprise in the January CPI data, inflation pressures are generally muted. Nevertheless, we expect the FOMC minutes to paint a relatively upbeat picture of the economic outlook but stop short of strongly signaling a March rate hike."