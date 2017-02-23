FOMC minutes: Trumponomics make the outlook more uncertain – Danske Bank

According to the analysts at Danske Bank, as expected, the FOMC minutes released late last night gave little news, as many FOMC members have already expressed their views since the meeting.

Key Quotes

“The FOMC members think the economy continues to improve but that Trumponomics make the outlook more uncertain. Although 'many participants' expect a hike 'fairly soon', only 'a few participants' expect a hike 'at an upcoming meeting'.”

“Yesterday afternoon, French government bonds rallied after the centrist politician Francois Bayrou offered to form an alliance with the presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.”