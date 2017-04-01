FOMC Minutes: Policymakers generally agreed to continue to closely monitor inflation

By Felipe Erazo

The minutes from the December (13rd & 14th) Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting have been published, highlighting that about half of policymakers incorporated assumptions of greater fiscal stimulus in their forecasts.

Key headlines (via Reuters):

  • Almost all federal reserve policymakers saw upside risk to economic growth forecasts on expectation fiscal policies will be more expansionary under Trump
  • Many policymakers saw increased chance of faster rate hike pace due to higher risk of sizable undershooting of longer-run normal unemployment rate leading to higher inflation
  • Policymakers emphasized their considerable uncertainty on timing, size and composition of any future fiscal and other economic policies
  • Almost all policymakers anticipated unemployment rate over next two years would run below its longer-term normal level
  • Several policymakers said a further rise in the u.s. dollar might continue to weigh on inflation
  • Policymakers generally agreed to continue to closely monitor inflation, global economic and financial developments