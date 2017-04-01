FOMC Minutes: Policymakers generally agreed to continue to closely monitor inflation

FOMC Minutes: Policymakers generally agreed to continue to closely monitor inflationBy Felipe Erazo
The minutes from the December (13rd & 14th) Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting have been published, highlighting that about half of policymakers incorporated assumptions of greater fiscal stimulus in their forecasts.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Almost all federal reserve policymakers saw upside risk to economic growth forecasts on expectation fiscal policies will be more expansionary under Trump
- Many policymakers saw increased chance of faster rate hike pace due to higher risk of sizable undershooting of longer-run normal unemployment rate leading to higher inflation
- Policymakers emphasized their considerable uncertainty on timing, size and composition of any future fiscal and other economic policies
- Almost all policymakers anticipated unemployment rate over next two years would run below its longer-term normal level
- Several policymakers said a further rise in the u.s. dollar might continue to weigh on inflation
- Policymakers generally agreed to continue to closely monitor inflation, global economic and financial developments