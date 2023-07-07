FOMC Minutes: Pause was unanimously favoured – UOB

FOMC Outlook – One More Hike In Jul FOMC. The Jun FOMC minutes, Jun Dotplot’s upward revision together with Powell’s hawkish comments affirm more Fed policy tightening ahead. We still expect the Fed to hike one final time by 25bps at this upcoming Jul 2023 FOMC to the range of 5.25-5.50% and pause thereafter for rest of 2023. There is risk for one more hike in 2023 but we believe the Fed is very near the cycle’s end. We continue to expect no rate cuts in 2023, which is also the consensus view at this juncture.

The participants continued to agree that inflation was unacceptably high and declining slower than they had expected, while core goods inflation had moderated since mid-2022, “it had slowed less rapidly than expected in recent months, despite data and reports from business contacts indicating that supply chain constraints had continued to ease.”

And importantly, “almost all participants noted that in their economic projections that they judged that additional increases in the target federal funds rate during 2023 would be appropriate.”

According to the minutes, “almost all participants judged it appropriate or acceptable to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5-1/4 percent at this meeting. Most of these participants observed that leaving the target range unchanged at this meeting would allow them more time to assess the economy's progress toward the Committee's goals of maximum employment and price stability. Some participants indicated that they favored raising the target range for the federal funds rate 25 basis points at this meeting or that they could have supported such a proposal.”

According to the latest FOMC minutes (released on 6 Jul, 2am SGT), while the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers in its 13/14 Jun 2023 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting unanimously agreed to keep the target range of its Fed Funds Target Rate (FFTR) unchanged at 5.00%-5.25%, it was seen as a less united agreement among an increasingly divided committee. The next move in Jul is almost guaranteed to be a hike, as “almost all” Fed policymakers agreed hikes will be needed this year to continue the Fed’s battle to curb inflation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.