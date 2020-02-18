FOMC minutes: No new revelations on the near-term outlook likely – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities (TDS) offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Wednesday’s FOMC January meeting’s minutes due at 1900 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“Minutes are unlikely to include any major new revelations on the near-term outlook relative to what was said in the press briefing and (Powell's) testimony.

However, they will likely include an update on the review being conducted by the Fed.

We expect the review to result in the adoption of some form of average inflation targeting, which is dovish given sub-2% inflation.”