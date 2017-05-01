FOMC Minutes: Gold-plated, one-man show for now - Rabobank

Philip Marey, Research Analyst at Rabobank, reviews the latest release of the Fed minutes.

Key Quotes

“Several participants pointed out that, depending on the mix of tax, spending, regulatory, and other possible policy changes, economic growth might turn out to be faster or slower than they currently anticipated. However, almost all also indicated that the upside risks to their forecasts for economic growth had increased as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years.”

“In other words, it’s a gold-plated, one-man show for now – though Philip remains sceptical of the Fed’s presumption of the balance of risks being for faster rather than slower growth for a number of reasons that he expounds at greater length in the report.”