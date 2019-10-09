FOMC Minutes eyed for future policy clues – TD Securities

According to analysts at TD Securities, the minutes from the September FOMC will be scrutinized by the market in search for clues regarding the path forward for rates, following the Fed's decision to ease rates again at that meeting.

Key Quotes

“More importantly, the minutes are also likely to shed light on the Fed's thinking about the recent surges in repo market rates. However, this has been partly addressed by Chair Powell, who stated on Tuesday that the Fed "will soon announce measures to add to the supply of reserves over time."