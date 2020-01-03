FOMC minutes closely watched for rate path clues – Rabobank

Rabobank analysts suggest that today’s release of the FOMC minutes will be watched closely for clues on the Fed’s rate path and the recent stress in the repo markets.
Key Quotes
“Turning to rates first, the latest dot plot showed that 13 out of 17 FOMC members sees policy on hold for the whole of 2020, with the other four forecasting a single rate hike(!). And Powell stressed that the Fed is not in a hurry to change its policy stance after the three insurance cuts of 2019: it would take “a material reassessment” for the Committee to alter its stance.”
“That said, the previous dot plot, made in September, failed to signal the 25bp cut that materialised only one month later. We are sceptical about this new dot plot too: Cracks are starting to appear in the US economy and a mild recession appears to be in the making. Philip therefore expects a series of rate cuts this year. The big question is what economic data constitutes this ‘material reassessment’ that the Fed requires to conform to this view.”
“The turn of the year went by pretty smoothly in the repo market, and we witnessed no new spikes in the general collateral rates. However, this was only thanks to the FOMC’s repo interventions. On December 31, the market sought USD 25.6bn in overnight funding from the New York Fed, in addition to the USD 230bn that had already been provided through longer-term operations.”
“The decision to purchase T-bills to increase liquidity should help to further alleviate the recent tensions, but that’s not a structural solution. Today’s minutes may reveal how the various FOMC members feel about a standing repo facility as a more permanent fix.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of data
EUR/USD is dipping below 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD falls below 1.31 amid Mid-East tensions, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI is fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.
Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven
The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.
Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact
Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.
USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall
USD/JPY has dropped sharply following the US killing of a top Iranian commander. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes are eyed. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions.