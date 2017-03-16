FOMC: Median expectation for 2017 remains at three rate hikes – Wells Fargo

John E. Silvia, Chief Economist at Wells Fargo Securities, notes that as expected, the FOMC did raise the fed funds rate target 25 basis points and the median expectation for 2017 remained at three rate hikes, which also remains their forecast while the dots showed 2018 and longer-run projections unchanged, while the median projection for 2019 rose slightly.

Key Quotes

“The FOMC, by taking on a pre-emptive policy action in March, avoids the complication that a surprise French election result or other unforeseen event might upend a June rate hike. A March rate hike puts in place an easier path for the FOMC to raise rates three times in 2017, particularly given that Chair Yellen’s term ends in February 2018.”

“Meeting Its Goals: A Question on Inflation and a Fog

The minimal changes in the Fed’s dot plot projections were reflected in the economic forecasts. Real GDP growth was left unchanged throughout the forecast horizon with the exception of a 0.1 percentage point upward revision to 2018. In regard to inflation, the projection for the core PCE deflator rose by 0.1 percentage point in 2017; otherwise, the median inflation projections remained unchanged. Inflation, as measured by the PCE deflator, is moving higher but remains relatively tame. Meanwhile, in our view, the FOMC’s full employment target has been more or less met. One of the three FOMC policy pillars is that policy should look forward. We expect the FOMC to work on this pillar as an improving economy pushes inflation toward the Fed’s two percent goal.

The Fed’s longer-run median projection for the neutral fed funds rate is three percent; with a two percent inflation target, the real long-run fed funds rate is implicitly one percent. Such a low real funds rate indicates something about potential growth that may not be consistent with the goals of the current administration.”

“Dollar/Growth and Rates Interactions