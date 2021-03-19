FOMC expected to remain dovish for the time being – UOB

Senior Economist Alvin Liew at UOB Group evaluates the recent FOMC event (Wednesday).
Key Quotes
“The Fed Reserve as widely expected, kept its policy rates and asset purchase program unchanged in its March FOMC, even as it significantly upgraded its GDP, unemployment and inflation forecasts.”
“While FOMC Chair Powell noted that “strong (US) data is in front of us”, and that the US avoided some of the very worst outcomes but warned that one should not be complacent and that the Fed will continue to provide support for as long as needed. He spelt out explicitly that the Fed is willing to look past transient inflation impact and the Fed will not react pre-emptively (in line with the Fed’s fundamental change in monetary framework, Average Inflation Targeting, AIT) and it will supply clear communication well in advance of any bond-buying taper.”
“Going forward, our base case remains for the Fed to stay on hold for most of 2021, at least, and the taper discussion will only start in late 2021/early 2022. This is premised on the continued successful rollout of vaccinations across the US, additional fiscal stimulus in the coming months (which have come to pass), and the subsequent reduction in COVID-19 infections and deaths with the return to economic/social normalcy in the foreseeable future. We continue to hold the view that the Fed will keep policy rates at the current 0.0-0.25% region at least until 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.19 as US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%, carrying the dollar down with them. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.