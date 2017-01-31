FOMC coming up - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered a quick preview of the FOMC meeting (Wednesday).

Key Quotes:

"We expect the FOMC to stand pat at this week’s meeting and for there to be only small changes to its statement after the meeting.

However, we may learn more over the next several weeks.

We expect more detailed fiscal proposals from the Trump administration by the end of February.

Also, by the March FOMC meeting, we should have a better sense of the degree to which recent improvements in business and consumer sentiment are affecting economic activity.

Last, we may know more about FOMC discussions regarding the balance sheet. Read more: FOMC Preview, Policy Watch, 30 January 2017."