FOMC Chairman Powell to speak on policy framework review on August 27

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be discussing the Fed's monetary policy framework review at Kansas City Fed's annual central banking conference.

Powell is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 9:10 EDT on the opening day of the conference, the Fed announced. The title of the conference is "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored this announcement and was last seen losing 0.24% on a daily basis at 92.78.

Related articles

FOMC Minutes: Pessimistic view of US economy.

Members were duly pessimistic expressing concerns that the coronavirus would continue to prevent a robust recovery and could possibly present a danger to the financial system. They voted to keep the fed funds rate at its 0.25% upper target and to maintain their purchase and loan programs.

FOMC Minutes: Continued review of policy discussing potential changes to longer-run goals.

The FOMC Minutes of July meeting showed on Wednesday that members continued the review of the monetary policy strategy, discussing potential changes to the statement of longer-run goals.

The FOMC further noted that participants agreed that refining the statement was warranted in light of "fundamental changes" in the economy over the past decade, including low-interest rates and "persistent" disinflationary pressure.