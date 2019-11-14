FOMC Chairman Powell to deliver nearly identical remarks to US House Budget Committee

According to Reuters, Jerome Powell's, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, prepared remarks to be delivered to US House Budget Committee on Thursday will be nearly identical to the ones he delivered to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Wednesday.

"The Fed sees a sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labour market and inflation near symmetric 2% goal as most likely," Powell said. "Sluggish economic growth abroad, trade developments pose ongoing risks."

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 98.30, struggling to find direction in the near-term.