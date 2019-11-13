FOMC Chairman Powell testimony: Labour market is not sending any signal that it is too hot

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is testifying before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.
"The US economy can operate at a much lower level of unemployment than many would have thought."
"Inflation is moving sideways."
"The labour market is not sending any signal that it is too hot."
"There is a lot to like about today's labour market."
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near the 98.30 handle, struggling to find direction.
