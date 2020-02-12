FOMC Chairman Powell testimony before Senate Banking Committee – live stream

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be testifying before the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday at 14:30 GMT.

On Tuesday, while testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated that the current monetary policy stance was appropriate. "The Federal Reserve will respond accordingly if developments emerge to cause a material reassessment of the outlook," Powell added.

Ahead of the testimony, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains at 96.83.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.