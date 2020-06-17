FOMC Chairman Powell testifies before House Financial Services Committee – live stream

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be presenting the semiannual monetary policy report and testifying before House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at 1600 GMT.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.