FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Fed Listens event – live stream

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will speak at the event entitled "Fed Listens: How is COVID-19 Affecting Your Community" on Thursday at 1830 GMT.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
