Focus on UK Manufacturing PMI – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank highlight the key event risks due on the cards later today in the European session.

Key Quotes:

“In the UK, we get the PMI manufacturing and we expect the measure to have dropped further due to weakness in both the global and UK economy.

We also have crucial PMI manufacturing releases in Sweden and Norway today (see page 2 for more details) and we expect the Swedish measure to have dropped a lot, while the Norway PMI is expected to have rebounded in August.”