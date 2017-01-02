focus on the Fed and Yellen in statement - UOB

Analysts at UOB noted that the focus is on the release of the FOMC’s first policy decision for 2017.

Key Quotes:

"A change in the Fed Funds Rate is very unlikely following the move to hike rates in December. The Fed also prefers to move when there is a press conference and a series of updated forecasts which is not the case for this meeting. That said, there will be plenty of interest in the accompanying policy statement. Note that Fed Chair Janet Yellen will have plenty of opportunity to elaborate on the outlook again when she testifies before Congress on 14 and 15 February."