Focus on Lagarde's first public appearance as ECB president – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank provide a brief preview of the key event risks due on the cards in the day ahead.

Key Quotes:

“Today, Christine Lagarde will give her first public speech in her role as ECB president, which markets will scrutinise for any hints on her stance on monetary policy. Final euro area PMI figures for October are also released.

In Denmark, the central bank is scheduled to publish FX reserve figures for October.

A new House of Commons speaker will be elected today. Later this week the Bank of England announces its interest rate decision as the UK general election campaign gets under way, while Chinese trade data will also be in focus.”