Flash manufacturing PMIs for Oct: Upbeat across the Euro area

A raft of flash PMI releases from across the Euro area economies kicked-off with the French manufacturing and services sector activity reports. The French flash manufacturing PMI surprised positively, coming in at 56.7 in Oct vs. 56.0 expected and 56.1 last, while the services PMI also unexpectedly improved to 57.4 in the reported month vs. 56.9 expected and 57.0 previous.

Meanwhile, the flash manufacturing PMI for Germany showed a smaller-than expected drop in October, arriving at 60.5, when compared to 60.2 expectations and 60.6 seen in Sept. While, the index for the services sector surprised to the downside, coming in at 55.2 for Oct vs. 55.6 expected.

Lastly, the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI also came in firmer at 58.6 for October, having edged higher from 58.1 booked in Sept and bettered expectations of a drop to 57.8. The Eurozone services sector activity deteriorated to 54.9 in Oct vs. 55.6 expected and 55.8 booked in September.