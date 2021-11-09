Five reasons to expect US inflation to take another sharp leg higher – Nordea

US inflation will likely take another sharp leg higher. Here are five reasons why the broadening of inflation will also continue into 2022 in the view of economists at Nordea.
Broad wage growth leads to higher median prices
“Broad wage growth usually spills-over to a higher median CPI with a time-lag of 6-9 months, which will likely lead median prices higher through 2022. This is exactly the kind of inflation that the Fed fears the most.”
Prices on used cars are surging again
“The prices on used cars have started surging again and we need to pencil in material new spikes in the yearly pace of prices according to our model which also takes the Mainheim indicator intp consideration. We project that the used vehicle component will contribute with >1.5% by year-end, with risk to the upside.”
Rent of shelter inflation is picking up the pace
“ Our model predicts YoY price growth just below 6% in the owners equivalent rent of resident (OER) component over the coming two quarters. Given our model predictions, the yearly contribution to core inflation from the OER component could be as large as 1.7%.”
The energy to food price feedback loop
“There is a negative feedback loop ongoing in food prices as higher energy prices lead to higher prices on fertilizers and ultimately higher prices on crops and food in general. The energy crisis is far from being over as Russia is still not delivering any gas via the Mallnow station at the Polish/German border. This is the exact week Putin promised to start filling the German underground storages from. Can we take him at face value? We doubt it.”
Vaccine mandate and restrictions to prolong supply issues
“Vaccine mandates likely continue to distort the Nonfarm reports in the US as well. This is wage inflationary, while continued restrictions in Europe and the US will keep consumption of goods elevated versus services, which is a key reason behind distressed supply chains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
