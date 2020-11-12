Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX Stock) more than triples after promising cancer trial results

- NASDAQ: FPRX has leaped by 237% on Wednesday following a scientific breakthrough.
- Bemarituzumab, a stomach cancer treatment has yielded positive results in its Phase 2 FIGHT trial.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc is set to extend its gains and may aim at a valuation of over $1 billion.
A COVID-19 vaccine is coming – yet the big news from Pfizer and BioNTech does not resolve other illnesses that cause pain and death all over the world. Cancer is still a major cause of death, and one company reported a breakthrough in the field.
Five Prime Thereapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) has reported positive results in its Phase 2 trial which evaluates its bemarituzumab drug. The California-based firm's trial met all three primary endpoints in its long-awaited trial. Most importantly, the drug includes an improvement in progression-free-survival for advanced gastric cancer –it improved from 7.4 months to 9.5 months. Moreover, the median advanced from just over a year to "not reached" – a term used to showing patients within the trial are still alive.
CEO Thomas Civik, founder Lewis T. Williams, and Chief Medical Officer Helen Collins are likely delighted with the outcome – which they see as s step closer to targeted therapy.
FPRX stock news
The good news on the cancer treatment has also cheered shareholders. NASDAQ: FPRX was trading steadily at around $5 or marginally higher during long days ahead of the publication. Shares more than quadrupled initially, hitting a high of $24 before settling at $18 a the close.
Thursday's premarket trade is pointing higher – a fresh 13.89% jump above $20. The biotechnology company – considered a small-cap share – has a valuation of $1 billion in its sights.
Further upward movements in FPRX could be seen if bemarituzumab could serve as a cancer treatment for other types the disease, such as specific types of the illness hurting the lungs, breasts, ovaries, and other organs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region
Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD extended some support to the metal. The lack of strong follow-through warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.
WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses
WTI extends correction below the $42 mark. Covid-led oil demand concerns, IEA report drag oil lower. Rising wedge breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.