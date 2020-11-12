Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX Stock) more than triples after promising cancer trial results

NASDAQ: FPRX has leaped by 237% on Wednesday following a scientific breakthrough.

Bemarituzumab, a stomach cancer treatment has yielded positive results in its Phase 2 FIGHT trial.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc is set to extend its gains and may aim at a valuation of over $1 billion.

A COVID-19 vaccine is coming – yet the big news from Pfizer and BioNTech does not resolve other illnesses that cause pain and death all over the world. Cancer is still a major cause of death, and one company reported a breakthrough in the field.

Five Prime Thereapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) has reported positive results in its Phase 2 trial which evaluates its bemarituzumab drug. The California-based firm's trial met all three primary endpoints in its long-awaited trial. Most importantly, the drug includes an improvement in progression-free-survival for advanced gastric cancer –it improved from 7.4 months to 9.5 months. Moreover, the median advanced from just over a year to "not reached" – a term used to showing patients within the trial are still alive.

CEO Thomas Civik, founder Lewis T. Williams, and Chief Medical Officer Helen Collins are likely delighted with the outcome – which they see as s step closer to targeted therapy.

FPRX stock news

The good news on the cancer treatment has also cheered shareholders. NASDAQ: FPRX was trading steadily at around $5 or marginally higher during long days ahead of the publication. Shares more than quadrupled initially, hitting a high of $24 before settling at $18 a the close.

Thursday's premarket trade is pointing higher – a fresh 13.89% jump above $20. The biotechnology company – considered a small-cap share – has a valuation of $1 billion in its sights.

Further upward movements in FPRX could be seen if bemarituzumab could serve as a cancer treatment for other types the disease, such as specific types of the illness hurting the lungs, breasts, ovaries, and other organs.