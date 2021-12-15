Five highlights of 2022 global investment outlook, fundamentals to dominate – Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley strategists say the easy returns are over for US equities, credits and Treasuries, but see value in European and Japanese stocks in 2022. Here are five highlights of the 2022 global investment outlook.
Time to lighten up on US stocks?
“The S&P 500 index could decline 5% in 2022 while other developed markets could end the year higher. We recommend underweighting US stocks to account for high valuations and more catch-up potential and less volatility elsewhere in the world.”
European and Japanese stocks are calling
“In Japan, equities continue to deliver improving returns on equity, while economic stimulus, business reopenings and strong global capex all suggest that Japan’s stock market could appreciate 12% next year. Meanwhile, the MSCI Europe index has enjoyed its best period of relative outperformance in 20 years compared to the rest of the world, and that pattern should continue thanks to increased mergers and acquisitions, buyback activity and changes in investor positioning since many global portfolios had been underexposed to the region.”
Stock selection could matter more than style and sector
“We believe health care, financials and secular technology companies could see upside in the year ahead. Consumer goods and cyclical technology stocks could lag as supply and demand dynamics settle into a more normal pattern.”
Government bonds are all over the map
“We recommend underweighting US Treasuries in expectation of the 10-year Treasury moving past 2% by the end of 2022. Local emerging market debt is starting to look interesting but investors should be patient. With expectations that the US dollar and real yields rise to start the year, investors will get a better entry point later in the year.”
In commodities, oil springs ahead
“Metals may lose their luster as high real yields weigh on gold, while copper and zinc soften with better supply. Aluminum remains a top pick for the strategists, who point to cyclical and structural factors. Within commodities, oil offers the best combination of valuations and fundamentals. We believe oil could top $90 a barrel in 2022 as rising demand meets relatively spare capacity.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1250 as US dollar eases ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading higher above 1.1250, as the US dollar eases amid repositioning ahead of the Fed verdict. Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro with the ECB meeting. Central bank divergence themes will be a driving force for the pair.
GBP/USD spikes above 1.3250 on hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD edged higher in the early European session after the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 5.1% on a yearly basis in November from 4.2% in October. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 4.7% and the pair retreated following a spike above 1.3250.
Gold remains vulnerable ahead of Fed, levels to watch
The hawkish Fed expectations are undermining gold price heading into the policy announcements this Wednesday. Gold price is hovering near its two-week lows, with its fate hinging on the Fed’s pace of tapering.
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
A hedge fund has reaped the opportunity to buy the recent Ethereum price dip. Ether has recently dropped to a swing low of $3,675. Speculators believe the fund’s CEO caused fear, uncertainty and doubt to drive ETH price lower.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?