Fitch: US-China trade tensions eased but not resolved

Fitch Ratings is out with its latest report, mainly focusing on the US-China trade situation, with the key highlights noted below.

US-China trade tensions remain high. Renewed escalation remains a significant risk. Expects China's economy to grow by close to 6% in 2020. China's economic growth will support global economic outlook That will help global growth stabilize next year. The trend in China's domestic demand may further complicate efforts to raise imports from the US.

Markets are seeing a broad US dollar recovery, as the sentiment remains tepid on trade skepticism. USD/JPY sticks to it range around 109.60 region amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.