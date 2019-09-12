Fitch: Trump’s ‘small concession’ doesn’t mean the trade war with China is ending

On CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, James McCormack, Fitch’s Global Head of Sovereign Ratings, responded to the US-China goodwill trade gesture, by saying that de-escalation in tensions between the two countries is welcomed, it’s still difficult to see both sides reaching any “real resolution” anytime soon.

Things change very quickly, it’s hard to know what motivation there is — to be honest — on the U.S. side.

So, I wouldn’t want to read too much into a small concession suggesting that we’re on the road to this being resolved.

I think there’s a couple more chapters yet to be written in the trade war.