Fitch: Scottish independence could lead to a rating downgrade

Fitch: Scottish independence could lead to a rating downgradeBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to Fitch Ratings' review of the sovereign ratings of the UK, a second Scottish independence referendum that resulted in vote for independence would be a negative credit shock for the UK economy and public finances, and could lead to a rating downgrade.
Key headlines
- Scottish independence would have adverse effects on the UK public finances and economy
- Key uncertainties include the impact on the future trade relationship between the two countries, the financial sector and Scotland's currency arrangements
- Scottish independence would lead to an increase in the ratio of UK government debt to GDP
- A wide range of outcomes from Brexit is possible and we will continue to assess the UK sovereign rating as developments unfold
- The Negative Outlook on the UK's 'AA' sovereign rating reflects the heightened uncertainty following the Brexit vote and the long-term challenge for the UK to reduce public debt