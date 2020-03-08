Fitch Rtgs: COVID-19 Adds Pressure to Australia, New Zealand Bank Earnings

Fitch Ratings-Sydney-08 March 2020: Australian banks are likely to face further challenges to their earnings in 2020 due to cash rate cuts in response to an expected slowdown in global growth stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, with risks intensifying if the outbreak is not effectively contained, Fitch Ratings says.
Key notes
New Zealand banks, which are dominated by the subsidiaries of major Australian banks, would feel similar effects if the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) opted to cut rates at its next meeting. The outbreak would increase the risk of a broad deterioration in asset quality for the banks, reflecting the slowing global economic growth, driven by China. China is the largest trading partner for both countries and Australia is New Zealand's second-largest trading partner.
Full report
FX implications
In typical risk-off fashion, commodity-FX has taken a blow at the start of the week, with AUD/USD down -0.63% and NZD/USD -0.59% at the time of writing. News pertaining to the spread of the virus and will continue to cast a dark cloud over demand for commodities and global trade, directly impacting correlated currencies, such as AUD, NZD and CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japanese Q4 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
While there has been no retrace in the economic data from Japan since preliminary reading, the Final reading is likely to exert additional pressure on the Japanese policymakers. Recently, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso signaled the government’s readiness to announce further measures.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Forex Today: So much for the dollar's safe haven status?
In an unwind in the carry trade, the closing session of the week hammered down the coffin for the US dollar following a surge in risk-off flows into US Treasuries and additional all-time lows in US yields.
Coronavirus update: Italy death toll leaps to 366 amid mass lockdown, markets set to plunge
Several hours after the Italian government decreed the lockdown of around a quarter of its population, it reported a jump in coronavirus deaths and infections. The disease has taken the lives of 366 people, up from 233.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.