Fitch revises up 2017 and 2018 world GDP growth forecasts

Fitch revises up 2017 and 2018 world GDP growth forecastsBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Fitch Ratings, is out with a report on the global economic outlook on Monday.
Key Highlights:
Slowdown in Chinese credit growth likely to weigh on housing demand in 2018
Further easing in ECB's survey of bank credit standards in Q2 underscores impact of monetary policy report
Expect a further US rate hike this year
2017 & 2018 World GDP growth forecasts revised higher to 3.0% (from 2.9% in June) & 3.2% (from 3.1%), respectively
Revisions higher to global GDPs led by emerging markets and China whose recovery has been more pronounced than anticipated.
