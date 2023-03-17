Fitch: Recent developments will not cause major shifts in Fed monetary policy

“Our base case is that recent developments in the US will not cause major shifts in US monetary policy,” said global rating agency Fitch during early Friday.
Additional statements
Asia-Pacific (APAC) banks resilient to risks highlighted by US bank failures.
Direct exposures to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and signature bank among Fitch ratings' portfolio of rated banks in APAC appear limited.
Believe risk of deposit volatility could be significant for digital banks in APAC.
Generally view securities portfolio valuation risks as manageable for APAC banks, although exposures tend to be greatest in India and Japan.
Expect the Bank of Japan's yield cap to be raised by 50bp later this year, we do not see a sharp rise in Japanese Governor Bond (JGB) yields.
Direct exposures among Fitch-rated banks in APAC to SVB and Signature that we are aware of are not material to credit profiles.
Markets remain cautiously optimistic
The news seems to help the risk profile amid a sluggish Friday, after a volatile week. While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures pick up bids to pare the intraday losses around 3,995, following an upbeat close of the Wall Street benchmarks, whereas the US Treasury bond yields fade the previous day’s corrective bounce off the monthly low.
Also read: US Dollar Index: DXY slides towards 104.00 as Fed bets simmer, sentiment improves
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surges past 0.6700 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is rallying above 0.6700, perking up from the 0.6660s. The Aussie capitalizes on an improved approved appetite for risk assets after US authorities stepped in and rescued First Republic Bank. All eyes remain on the baking sector updates and US data.
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
Gold bulls approach $1,955 with eyes on Fed
Gold price braces for the biggest weekly gains since early November, during a three-week winning streak, even as markets appear easy on Friday after a volatile week. the precious metal grinds higher past the $1,925 resistance confluence amid cautious optimism.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
Yellen rescues are not for everyone?
Treasury Secretary Yellen was questioned on the Hill yesterday and stating clearly that bank rescues are not for everyone? The banking crisis may just be beginning after all. We delve into the latest updates on the ongoing banking crisis including the recent testimony of Yellen on Capitol Hill.