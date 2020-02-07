Fitch Ratings: Coronavirus may add to liquidity strain for some APAC corporates

The latest report by Fitch Ratings on the impact of China coronavirus outbreak highlights the following key points.

The coronavirus epidemic will have negative impact on operations and cause disruption for several corporate sectors within and beyond China

For APAC corporates, views sectors most exposed to crisis as airlines, tourism/hospitality, gaming, non-food retail, energy and metals and mining.

Coronavirus outbreak is credit negative for Australian banks - Moody's

China Vice FinMin Yu: Will ensure fiscal funding for coronavirus control