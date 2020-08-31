Fitch: PM Abe resignation brings Japan’s policy settings into focus

Fitch Ratings is out with its review on the Japanese economy, in light of Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe’s resignation last Friday.

Key findings

“Abe resignation brings Japan’s policy settings into focus.”

“Policy settings will likely remain stable in wake of resignation of Japan's long-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe.”

“Abe's resignation brings forward policy uncertainty fitch had anticipated in the run-up to the general election, which is due by October 2021.”

“Its baseline remains that a change of leadership in japan will not result in significant policy changes over the coming year.”

“Anticipate that putting public debt on a sustainable trajectory will remain a core policy goal for Japan.”

Related reads