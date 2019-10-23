Fitch: New minority parliament raises fiscal questions for Canada

Analyzing the outcome of Canada's 43rd general election, Fitch Ratings said that the new minority parliament raises "fiscal questions for Canada."
"Return of a hung parliament following Canada's recent federal election should not lead to significant changes to major economic policies," Fitch explained. "Potential risks to Canada's debt stabilization would rise if there were an economic downturn."
The USD/CAD pair, which slumped to 1.3070 area as rising crude oil prices boosted the demand for the commodity-related Loonie, ignored Fitch's comments and was last seen trading at 1.3080, down 0.1% on the day. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.
"Canada's 2020 budget will be key signal if new parliamentary makeup will lead to greater spending pressures, increased federal deficit."
"Potential for federal fiscal loosening could raise questions regarding the trajectory of Canada's high general government debt/gdp burden."
"Key issues like USMCA trade agreement are likely to find sufficient consensus for passage given support from major parties in Canada."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB
With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.
If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin
Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.